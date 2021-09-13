Why the Governor Says At Least One More Month in a State of Emergency

JACKSON, Miss.–You won’t be seeing any state-wide mandates and you should not expect any lockdowns, but Gov. Tate Reeves says Mississippi will be under a state of emergency for at least another month. The governor’s office, along with state health officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs and FEMA Executive Director Stephen McCraney, made the announcement Friday.

He said the extension will mean you will continue to get expanded options for telemedicine.

Reeves said it will also allow people to be transferred from one hospital to another more easily, wherever treatment might be better.

It will also mean options will be open for the use of the Miss. National Guard.

Reeves said it also means additional options will be available to the state, but did not specify everything about what that meant.