WICKER, HYDE-SMITH ANNOUNCE AWARD OF $409,700 IN GRANTS TO UPGRADE COMMUNITY FACILITIES, VEHICLES

Miss. Senators Detail USDA Grants to Support Local Services in Rural Communities

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) today praised the award of $409,700 for 11 community improvement projects in Mississippi.

The Community Facilities Program grants will be awarded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development.

“These USDA Rural Development grants will help fire, police, and public works departments across our state continue to provide essential services,” Wicker said. “These projects will improve the quality of life for thousands of Mississippians.”

“USDA Rural Development grants allow small rural communities to improve essential services and facilities, particularly where it involves public safety,” said Hyde-Smith, who serves on the Senate Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee. “I’m pleased these resources for our state have been approved, and I look forward to other Rural Development investments in Mississippi.”

The USDA Rural Development grants for Mississippi will support the following projects:

• Town of Ackerman, Choctaw County – $18,600.00 to help purchase a new police vehicle.

• City of Port Gibson, Claiborne County – $17,400.00 to help purchase new fire equipment.

• Town of Friars Point, Coahoma County – $35,100.00 to help purchase two police vehicles.

• Town of Walnut Grove, Leake County – $50,000.00 to support drainage improvements to the town hall parking lot, as well as the mill and overlay of the town hall parking lot, Ingram Street, and a portion of Cole Avenue. Front Avenue will be paved in front of the public works building.

• Town of Brooksville, Noxubee County – $49,100.00 to help purchase a tractor and equipment for the road department, and a second $30,300.00 grant to help purchase a utility truck and a police car.

• City of Forest, Scott County – $36,500.00 to help purchase two patrol cars.

• Mississippi Delta Community College, Sunflower County – $37,400.00 to help purchase a workforce lineman bucket truck for the Workforce Lineman Training Program.

• City of Hollandale, Washington County – $45,000.00 to help purchase a knuckle-boom loader, and a second $50,000.00 grant to help purchase a freightliner chassis to complete city projects.

• City of Leland, Washington County – $40,300.00 to help purchase a fire truck.