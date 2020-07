Winston County is now a hot spot. Gov Reeves announced on Friday that Winston county was one of 6 Mississippi counties added to the hotspot list. In addition to Winston County, Calhoun, Holmes, Lamar, Montgomery, and Yalobusha were added to the list. Masks are now mandatory in public due to the Covid-19 case percentage increase in these regions.

As of late yesterday, Mississippi reported 1207 new cases overall. Winston county has reported 479 cases overall and 14 deaths.