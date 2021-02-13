Winter Weather Safety Tips So We Can All Be Ready

Extremely cold weather may intersect with precipitation to create dangerous conditions over the next few days. Are you ready and prepared. Below are some helpful tips directly from the National Weather Service.

Winter Weather Safety Tips

Vehicle Preparedness and Safety

Plan your travel and check the latest forecasts. Avoid winter storms whenever possible.

Fully check and winterize your vehicle before starting your travel. Make sure your car battery has enough power, and your car is filled with antifreeze.

Let someone know your timetable and your primary and alternate travel routes.

Keep your gas tank near full to prevent ice from forming in the fuel lines.

If you encounter sleet or freezing rain, drive extremely cautiously. Even 4-wheel drive vehicles will have difficulty on icy roads. Try to avoid overpasses and bridges if at all possible.

If you are planning travel into an area which experiences significant winter storms, carry a winter storm survival kit including blankets, flashlight, high-calorie snack foods, sand or cat litter, tow rope, booster cables, and a water container. Make sure your cell phone is fully charged.

Dressing for the Weather

Wear loose-fitting, lightweight clothing in several layers.

Outer garments should be tightly-woven and water-repellant.

Wear a hat. Nearly half of your body heat loss is from the top of your head.

Wear gloves or mittens (mittens which are snug at the wrist are better than gloves).

Try to stay dry. Remove layers of clothing to prevent perspiration and subsequent chill.

Preparing Your Home

The primary concerns are the potential loss of power and telephone service. If winter weather conditions last for more than a day, then a shortage of supplies may also be a concern.

Have extra food and water. Have high energy food, such as dried fruit, nuts and granola bars, and food requiring no cooking or refrigeration.

Have a flashlight and extra batteries available. Don’t use candles if the electricity goes out, since these can become a fire hazard.

Use a battery-powered NOAA Weather Radio and a portable radio to receive emergency information.

If you have a fireplace or wood stove, make sure you have a good supply of firewood. Learn to use any emergency heating sources properly, to prevent a fire.

Keep extra medicine, baby items, and first-aid supplies on hand.

Close off unneeded rooms and place towels or rags in cracks under the doors.