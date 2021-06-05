Wire Fraud Sentencing for Former Tribal Council Member

Federal prosecutors said a former member of the Tribal Council for the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians has been sentenced to two years in prison for wire fraud. Randy Lamar Anderson, of Conehatta, admitted to forging hotel bills and receipts and submitting those documents to the tribal government in claims for reimbursement for official business travel. Acting U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca of the Southern District of Mississippi said in a news release that the total loss to the tribe was calculated at more than $12,500. Chief Judge Daniel Jordan III also ordered him to pay restitution and to serve three years of supervised release. AP)