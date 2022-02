B-MO in the MO’rning – As severe weather threatens Central Mississippi the following early dismissals and closures are in effect for today February 17th.

Leake Academy – Kindergarten students will be released at 10:50. 1st through 6th grade will be released at 11:00 and 7th through 12th and elementary bus riders will be released at 11:30 am.

Leake County Schools will dismiss at 1pm

Neshoba Central Schools – K-12 – Will be closing at 12 noon

Choctaw County High School – Dismissal at 12:15