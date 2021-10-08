Woman Charged With Trying to Burn Down Her House With Her Kids Inside

PHOTO: Booking photo/Kemper Co Sheriff's Dept.

DeKALB, Miss.–A woman tried to burn her house down with her two kids and their dad inside, say Kemper county investigators. Shauna Little, 25, has been charged with arson. More charges are possible.

Sheriff James Moore told our newsgathering partners at WTOK News Center 11, that she and the dad had a fight Wednesday in their house in DeKalb, east of Philadelphia. Little locked them inside and went outside and set the house on fire. Deputies were able to bust in and get everybody out.

The sheriff did not say whether the kids or the father were injured.