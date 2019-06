Emergency responders are on the scene of another tragic wreck in Kemper County.

Highway 45 at the Lauderdale-Kemper county line has been closed to traffic.

The wreck happened around 2 p.m. between Enondale Road and Howard Johnson Road on Highway 45.

Kemper County Sheriff James Moore confirmed fatalities and spoke briefly from the scene of the wreck, which he described as “chaos.” He said one of the vehicles involved was a school bus that was empty.