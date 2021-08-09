You Can Run But You Can’t Hide in Philadelphia

7:38 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were notified of a subject in a vehicle fleeing from an officer on Valley View Drive. The vehicle was reported to have struck a patrol car. Officers were able to apprehend the driver.

7:42 a.m. – Neshoba County Deputies and Philadelphia Police were dispatched to a business on West Beacon Street for a two-vehicle accident. No injuries were reported.

8:19 a.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a two-vehicle accident on Holland Avenue. No injuries were reported.

10:13 a.m. – Philadelphia Police received a call reporting a trespasser at a residence on Chestnut Street.

10:52 a.m. – Philadelphia Police received a call about a reckless driver traveling on Highway 15 South.

2:36 p.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a call reporting a reckless driver traveling on West Beacon Street.