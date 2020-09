The youth curfew remains active this holiday weekend in Carthage. The Mayor and City Council voted last month to extend an 11p.m. curfew for anyone under age 18. The curfew expires on September 8th and will be reviewed at the next Carthage City Council meeting on Tuesday.

The extension was made because of recent incidences of excessive loitering as well Covid-19 concerns. The original curfew has been in place since July 7th.