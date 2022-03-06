6:30 a.m. – Nesboba County Sherriffs’ Deputies were called out to a burglar alarm on Marty Stewart Drive.

9:25 a.m. – Nesboba County Sherriffs’ Deputies were given a BOLO (Be ON the Lookout) for a white Chevy Impala drive my an 83-year-old man from Tuscaloosa.

9:52 a.m. – Nesboba County Sherriffs’ Deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident on County Road 298 by Highway 19 S.

10:05 p.m. – Nesboba County Sherriffs’ Deputies were asked to check a TTY call asking for help on County Road 157.

6:08 p.m. – Nesboba County Sherriffs’ Deputies responded to a call of horses and 4-wheelers blocking Hwy 492.