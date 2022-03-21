A errant child and a soggy pickup Sunday in Neshoba

12:30 a.m. – Choctaw PD requested the help of Neshoba County Deputies with a foot chase of a male in a wooded area off Hwy. 16 W. near County Road 147.

9:12 a.m. – Neshoba County Deputies were called to County Road 399 to check out a suspicious vehicle.

12:07 p.m. – Philadelphia Police worked a two-vehicle accident with no injuries on Front Street.

1:23 p.m. – Neshoba County Deputies were called to the bay boat ramp for a truck in the water.

4:25 p.m. – Neshoba County Deputies were called to a residence on County Road 505 where a resident there had found a 5-year-old wandering on the side of the road. The child was taken back to his family.