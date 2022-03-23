A jailbird who took flight and severe weather kept Neshoba County Law Enforcement busy.

4:08 a.m. – Neshoba County Deputies were sent to the Golden Moon security office to help with an intoxicated patron.

7:11 a.m. – A resident reported to Philadelphia Police that an unknown female in orange ran through their yard on Chestnut Street. It turned out to be an escapee from the jail named Candace Barton. Both the Neshoba County Deputies and the Philadelphia Police would spend a good portion of the day searching for her.

9:50 a.m. – Neshoba County Deputies are called to Scotty’s Recycling to help with a disorderly patron.

11:52 a.m. – Neshoba County Deputies and Philadelphia Police are asked to watch for a black Ford Explorer reported having been involved in a robbery in the Louisville area.

2:10 p.m. – Neshoba County Deputies are called to the Game Stop for a report of a sighting of the escapee.

2:23 p.m. – A Tornado Warning is issued for Neshobe County.

2:28 p.m. – Neshoba County Deputies check the Shell station at the Junction for a report of a sighting of the escapee.

2:42 p.m. – Candace Barton is taken into custody by Neshoba County Deputies.

2:55 p.m. – Neshoba County Deputies responded to reports of a Tornado in the Zion Road area with a structure damaged, and power lines and trees down. Deputies would work the area checking damage and the safety of residents in the area, along with assisting Kemper County with similar issues. No injuries were reported.