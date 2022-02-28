A stolen bicycle and numerous traffic stops keeps Neshoba police busy

3:08 a.m. – Nesboba County Sherriffs’ Deputies responded to a reported motor vehicle accident on CR 129 when a caller said there was a male in his front yard crying and stating he had wrecked his vehicle.

3:19 a.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a call reporting a motor vehicle accident on Byrd Ave. North

1:48 p.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a call at Wal-Mart of a man reporting someone had stolen his bicycle.

12:28 p.m. – Neshoba County Deputies made numerous traffic stops including issuing two speeding tickets to the same driver in one day.