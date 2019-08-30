Alligator Hunting Season Starts Today

The 15th year of public waterway alligator hunting is starting. The season will start today at noon and will end Monday, September 9.

960 permits in seven hunting were given out during two random drawings. The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks said they received 4,414 hunting permit requests for the season during the June application period.

Wildlife officials with MDWFP expect high participation this hunting season due to above normal rainfall helping to give favorable navigation conditions in rivers.

Anyone 16-years-old who are in a vessel with, or helping a permit holder, must have a Lifetime Hunting License or an Alligator Hunting License and a valid prerequisite hunting license, which includes the following:

A Mississippi Sportsman License

All-Game Hunting/Fishing License

Small Game Hunting/Fishing License

Apprentice Sportsman License

Apprentice All Game License

Apprentice Small Game License

Senior Exempt License

Disabled Exempt License

Licenses are available on-line at www.mdwfp.com or at any point of sale location where Mississippi hunting and fishing licenses are sold, or by calling 1-800-5GO-HUNT.

For more information on alligator hunting rules and regulations, click here or call 601-432-2199.