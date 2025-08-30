LA Rebels Win Season Opener Defeat Simpson Cougars 29-26

The Leake Academy Rebels opened the 2025 football season tonight at home in Madden hosting the Simpson Academy Cougars from Mendenhall. The Cougars had a 4 point lead at halftime 13-9 but the Rebels were up 8 points going into the fourth quarter, 21-13. The Cougars got the hot hands in the final quarter scoring two touchdowns and were leading the game 26-21 with three minutes remaining in the game but the Rebels refused to be denied the home win scoring a touchdown and two point conversion on their next possession to win the game by 3 points, 29-26. Next Friday the Rebels travel to Jackson to play the Raiders of Jackson Academy. Kickoff is set for 7:00pm. Boswell Media Sports will bring you live play by play on Cruisin 98 and cruisin98news.com beginning with the pregame show at 6:10pm.