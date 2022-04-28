HomeLocalArmed Robbery in Philadelphia

Armed Robbery in Philadelphia

by

 

Wednesday, 4-28-22

12:13 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to a burglar alarm on Hwy. 395.

1:00 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were called to a caller reporting unknown trouble on E. Main street near Williamson Ave.

8:35 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were called about a reckless driver in County Road 505.

6:20 p.m. – Philadelphia Police were issued a BOLO for a robbery suspect who held up the Los Rodeos Mexican Restaurant on Cumberland Ave. at gunpoint.

7:14 p.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to Hillcrest Apartments for a disturbance-.

9:43 p.m. – Neshoba Law Enforcement was issued a BOLO for a Silver Malibu with four suspects, one of who was believed to be involved with the robbery at Los Rodeos, and was considered armed and dangerous.

 

