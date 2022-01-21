Bomb Threat Delays School Opening

A bomb threat on a social media post led to the delayed school opening for Philadelphia Public Schools this morning. Local, State and Federal authorities have been working to identify the person responsible for the threat, and school buildings were being swept.

Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark said, “We are taking precautionary measures to make sure all the campuses were safe and working with all levels of law enforcement to make sure schools are getting needed attention. I was notified by Homeland Security and we are working with them to assess the situation and follow any lead.”