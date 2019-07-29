Cadillac Three Headlines Tuesday’s NCF Entertainment

The Neshoba County Fair features Cadillac Three Tuesday at the Grandstand at 8 pm.

The Cadillac Three return with their first new music since 2017’s Legacy album. Much like the hard-rock band itself, “Crackin’ Cold Ones With the Boys” is a loose, party-ready jam that celebrates the camaraderie of the road — and drinking beers at the end of sweaty gig.

The Neshoba County Fair has the state’s only sanctioned horse races, petting zoos, arts and crafts, political speakers, and more. Tickets are $50 for a season pass or $20 for a day pass. Children nine and under get in free of charge.