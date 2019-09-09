Childhood cancer event benefits children’s hospitals

Laura Cole and Courtney Hardy both lost their daughter’s to cancer. They will be putting on a Childhood Cancer Awareness benefit Saturday, September 21 to honor children and families who have to battle cancer.

Hamburger plates from Mugshots will be on sale and are being presold for $10.

The event will start at 8 am with registration for the Crazy Run/Walk at Northside Park. The cost is $25 to enter. Participants can wear a white t-shirt where it can be colored at different paint stations through the race.

Starting at 10 am at the Neshoba County Coliseum there will be face painting, and a bounce house for the kids, a dunking booth, a silent auction, snow cones, a corn hole tournament, bake sale and ending with a balloon release.

There is no admission charge, donations will be appreciated. All proceeds will go to child cancer research at Batson Hospital and St. Jude’s hospital.

Childhood cancer is the number one leading cause of death by disease in children under the age of 19. Childhood cancer only receives four percent of the annual budget from the National Cancer Institute.

Worldwide, every three minutes a child is diagnosed with cancer. Childhood cancer is often detected to late because parents and healthcare workers do not have sufficient awareness of the warning signs.