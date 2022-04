The Choctaw County Lady Chargers Softball team advanced to the second round of playoffs today after sweeping the Lady Bobcats of Bogue Chitto High School 23-3 at Bogue Chitto. The Lady Chargers improved their season record to 14-3 with todays win. Mary Sally and Lexi Patterson were named today’s Choctaw County Sheriff Brandon Busby’s Players of the Game. The next round of the playoffs for the Lady Chargers will begin next Friday, April 29th.