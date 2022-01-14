Choctaw Utilities Boiled Water Notice

Because of a loss of water pressure, Choctaw Utilities has issued a precautionary boiled water advisory until further notice for all addresses on River Oaks Circle.

Until then, it is recommended you do not drink tap water, use it to make drinks, use a dishwasher, use ice made from recent tap water, or cook with tap water unless it’s boiled for at least one minute. Washing your hands, bathing, as long as no water is swallowed, and washing laundry is okay.

Use boiled or bottled water to brush teeth or to wash dishes or fruits and vegetables. Customers in the area will be notified when the advisory has been lifted.