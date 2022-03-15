Computer problems and traffic stops Keep police busy

Computer issues hampered both Philadelphia Police and Neshoba Sheriff’s Department Monday.

Both Sheriff’s Deputies and Philadelphia made numerous traffic stops throughout the day.

1:35 a.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to the call of a possible assault on Line Street in Philadelphia.

1:43 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were sent to check out a male trespasser on a property on County Road 339.

8:16 p.m. – A caller asked Neshoba Deputies to check a suspicious vehicle that had been parked for several hours just off County Road 1527.