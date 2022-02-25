Cows and kids keep the local law enforcement busy

2:21 a.m. – Nesboba County Sherriffs’ Deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident that started when one vehicle hit another in the parking lot of the Pow Wow gas station on Hwy. 16 and ended with one vehicle disabled in the highway and the other leaving the scene.

6:58 a.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a call reporting a call of a suspicious person dressed in black walking near their home in the area of Hwy 19.

8:17 a.m. – A Neshoba County Deputy was dispatched to CR622 for the report of a cow wandering on the road.

12:28 p.m. – Neshoba County Deputies were sent to check on the report of a 4-year-old child locked in a vehicle on Hwy 482.