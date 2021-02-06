Drug Arrest In Neshoba

Neshoba Sheriff Eric Clark said that on February 3rd Neshoba County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested William Shannon Sciple of 3775 Stratton Road, Union MS. He was stopped on County Road 248 for reckless driving. Sciple was driving a black Chevrolet Impala and was found to possess a controlled substance (Methamphetamine). He was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana in a Motor Vehicle and Possession of Paraphernalia. Sciple is being held in the Neshoba County Detention Center.