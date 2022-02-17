Early Dismissal for MBCI Tribal Government, Tribal Schools, and Early Childhood Education Centers

Due to the National Weather Service’s issuance of an Enhanced Risk alert for potentially severe weather in our immediate area including the possibility of tornadoes and destructive winds, non-essential Tribal Government offices and all Choctaw TribalSchools and Early Childhood Education Centers will close on Thursday, February 17, 2022, from 12:00

noon through 4:30 p.m.

Everyone should exercise caution during this potentially severe storm, especially while driving on roads that may experience flooding.

Essential and emergency service providers, such as Choctaw Police Department, Public Safety, Fire and Rescue, Choctaw Transit, Choctaw Health Center, and Tribal Security will remain open and staffed per the immediate supervisor’s instructions.