EC Lady Warriors Drop Doubleheader with Jones College

The East Central Community College Lady Warriors softball team hosted a doubleheader with the Jones College Lady Bobcats at the Softball Complex in Decatur today. The Lady Warriors lost the opening game 12-1 in 5 innings when the game was called by the “8 run rule”. Game two was a pitching battle between the two teams with the game remaining scoreless until the 5th inning when the Lady Bobcats scored 1 run. The Lady Bobcats would score another run in the final inning to win the game 2-0. After today’s games the Lady Warriors are 6-10 in conference play and 21-18 overall.

Our next scheduled broadcast of EC Warriors sports on Cruisin 98 will be Saturday afternoon beginning at 2:00pm when the Warriors baseball team will host doubleheader baseball with the Itawamba Indians.