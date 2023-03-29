EC Lady Warriors Fall to Co-Lin Wolves

The East Central Community College Lady Warriors played doubleheader softball at the Softball Complex in Decatur today hosting the Co-Lin Lady Wolves from Wesson. The Lady Warriors and Wolves were tied at the end of regulation 10-10 but the Lady Wolves scored in the eight inning to win game one 11-10. Game two was another very close game between the teams but the Lady Warriors fall just short in the bottom of the 7th inning, losing the game 12-11. The Lady Warriors are now 6-4 in the conference and 21-12 overall.

Our next broadcast of EC Sports on Cruisin 98 is scheduled for this Saturday afternoon beginning at 2:00pm when the Warriors baseball team will host Northeast Community College in doubleheader baseball.