EC Lady Warriors Fall to Pearl River Lady Wildcats

The East Central Community College Lady Warriors were back on their home court in Decatur tonight hosting the highly ranked and undefeated Lady Wildcats from Pearl River Community College in Poplarville. The Lady Wildcats had a commanding 25 point lead by halftime and went on to win the game by 49 points, 64-15. The Lady Warriors had only six players healthy enough to take the hardwood to play Pearl River. The Lady Warriors are now 3-7 overall and 0-1 in district play.

Our next broadcast of EC Warriors basketball on Cruisin 98 will be Monday afternoon at 3:00pm when the Warriors Men’s team host Coahoma Community College in Decatur.

