EC Lady Warriors Split Doubleheader with Baton Rouge

The East Central Community College Lady Warriors were back in action today at the Softball Complex in Decatur hosting the Lady Bears from Baton Rouge Community College. In game one of the doubleheader the Lady Bears jumped out to a 5 run lead in the top of the first inning and held on to win the game despite a big 6 run inning in the third for the Lady Warriors. The Lady Bears picked up the win 10-7. In game two, the Lady Warriors took a 3 run lead after the first inning and then had a big 5 run inning in the bottom of the fifth inning to end the game by the 8 run rule 10-2 over the Lady Bears. The Lady Warriors improve their season record to 15-8. Our next broadcast of East Central Community College sports on Cruisin 98 is scheduled for this Saturday at 2:00pm when the Warriors baseball team will host Coahoma Community College.