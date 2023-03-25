EC Lady Warriors Split Doubleheader with Northwest

The East Central Community College Lady Warriors were back at the Softball Complex in Decatur hosting the number four team in the nation the Lady Rangers of Northwest Community College. The Lady Rangers were 6-0 in the conference and 17-1 entering today’s game and were quick to jump out to a 9 run lead in the first inning of game one. However after the opening inning no additional runs were plated by the Lady Rangers in the game. The Lady Warriors scored 1 run in the bottom of the third inning but the game ended early due to the “8 run rule” in the 5th inning.

In game two it was a different story as the Lady Warriors took a 3 run lead in the 3rd inning and added another run in the 5th to take a 4-1 lead in the game. The Lady Rangers were able to add 2 runs in the top of the final inning but were unable to overcome the Lady Warriors as they handed Northwest their first conference defeat by the final score of 4-3. The Lady Warriors improve their conference record to 6-2 and 21-10 overall. Our next scheduled broadcast of EC Lady Warriors softball on Cruisin 98 will be Wednesday, March 29 at 4:00pm when the Warriors will host Co-Lin Community College in a doubleheader.