EC Lady Warriors Sweep Doubleheader Softball at Decatur

The East Central Community College Lady Warriors were back in action at the Softball Complex in Decatur this afternoon playing doubleheader softball hosting the Lady Stars from Lansing Community College from Lansing Michigan. The Lady Warriors improved their season record to 14-7 after convincing wins in both games.. The Lady Warriors won the first game 11-2 when the game was called in the fifth inning due to the 8 run rule. Game two was a 12-0 win for the Lady Warriors also called in the fifth inning due to the 8 run rule. Our next broadcast of EC Lady Warriors Softball on Cruisin 98 is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon beginning at 3:00pm when the Warriors will host Baton Rouge Community College in Decatur.