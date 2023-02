The East Central Community College Warriors baseball team are back home today at the Clark/ Gay Baseball Complex in Decatur hosting the Northwest Community College Rangers from Senatobia. The Warriors would win the game 9-5 and improve their season record to 5-4 while the Rangers drop to 8-2 on the season. Our next scheduled broadcast of EC Warriors baseball on Cruisin 98 will be Saturday, March 11 at 2:00pm verses Coahoma Community College.