EC Warriors Baseball Team Sweep Doubleheader with Hinds Eagles

The East Central Community College Warriors baseball team played a doubleheader at the Clark/Gay Baseball Complex in Decatur today hosting the #18 nationally ranked Eagles of Hinds Community College and came away with two big conference wins to improve their conference record to 5-1 and their overall season record to 14-12. Game one saw a combined 27 runs scored between the teams with the Warriors winning the game 15-12 in 9 innings. In game two, the Warriors scored 10 runs to the Eagles 1 run to sweep the doubleheader 10-1 in 7 innings.

Our next broadcast of East Central Community College sports on Cruisin 98 is scheduled for this Saturday at 12 noon when the EC Lady Warriors will host Northwest Community College at the Softball Complex in Decatur.

