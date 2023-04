The East Central Community College Warriors played doubleheader baseball in Decatur today hosting the Lions of East Mississippi Community College from Meridian. The Warriors won game one 10-3 and with that win claimed the Conference State Championship and advance to regional play in Eunice next month. The Lions came back to win game two 7-4 and squeeze into regional play as the number 9 team. The Warriors complete the regular season 23-5 in the conference and 33-16 overall.