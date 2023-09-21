EC Warriors Drop Close Game to Hinds Eagles 17-13

The East Central Community College Warriors were back on the road tonight traveling to Raymond to play the Eagles of Hinds Community College in the first South Division game for the team. It was a close game for the teams with the Eagles up 10-7 at halftime. The Warriors tied the game in the 3rd quarter while keeping the Eagles off the scoreboard. However, the Eagles scored early in the 4th quarter to take a 17-10 lead. The Warriors came back late in the quarter scoring a field goal to cut into the Eagles lead and then were driving down the field very late in the game when the Eagles intercepted the ball in the end zone to give them the 17-13 win.

Next week the Warriors will be at home to host the Bobcats of Jones College from Ellisville. Kickoff set at 6:30pm with the Boswell Media pregame show starting at 6:00pm.