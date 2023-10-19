EC Warriors Fall to # 8 Gulf Coast Bulldogs 28-24

The East Central Community College Warriors faced the number 8 team in the nation tonight at Bailey Stadium in Decatur playing the Bulldogs of Gulf Coast Community College from Perkinston. The teams were tied 7-7 after the first quarter and Gulf Coast was up by 4 points at halftime, 14-10. The 3rd quarter of the game belonged to the Warriors as they scored 2 touchdowns while holding the Bulldogs to 1 touchdown and had a 3 point lead going into the final quarter. The Bulldogs scored another TD in the 4th quarter and prevented the Warriors from scoring allowing them to escape from Decatur with a 4 point victory, 28-24.

Next Thursday, the Warriors will travel to Wesson to play the Wolves of Co-Lin Community College with kickoff set for 6:30pm. The Boswell Media pregame show will be on the air at 6:00pm.