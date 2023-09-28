EC Warriors Fall to Jones Bobcats 38-7

The East Central Community College Warriors were back at Bailey Stadium in Decatur tonight playing the nationally ranked Bobcats of Jones College from Ellisville. The Bobcats were up 24-0 at the halftime break. The EC Warriors defense scored the only points in the 3rd quarter scoring a touchdown after the ball was fumbled by the Bobcats deep in their own territory. However Jones would score a couple of touchdowns in the final quarter giving them the 38-7 win over the Warriors.

Next week, the Warriors will travel to Summit to play the Bears of Southwest Community College. Kickoff is set for 6:30pm with the Boswell Media pregame show begging at 6:00pm.