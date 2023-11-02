HomeLeakeEC Warriors Finish Season with 42-14 Win Over Wildcats

EC Warriors Finish Season with 42-14 Win Over Wildcats

EC Warriors Finish Season with 42-14 Win Over Wildcats

The East Central Community College Warriors Finished the 2023 football season tonight with a 42-14 victory over the Wildcats of Pearl River Community College. The Warriors finish the season 4-5 overall and 2-4 in the South Division. After both teams scored in the opening quarter the Warriors were up 14-7 at halftime. In the second half, the Warriors added two more touchdowns in the 3rd quarter while holding the Wildcats to 1 touchdown and finished the game by adding 2 additional touchdowns in the final quarter while not allowing the Wildcats to add to their score giving the Warriors the 42-14 win.

 

