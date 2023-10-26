EC Warriors Lose in OT to Co-Lin Wolves 40-34

HomeLeakeEC Warriors Lose in OT to Co-Lin Wolves 40-34

The East Central Community College Warriors traveled to Wesson to play the 6-1 Wolves of Copiah Lincoln (Co-Lin) Community College tonight and played toe to toe with the Wolves throughout regulation with the game tied 34-34 as the final seconds ticked off the clock. The Warriors had a 4 point lead at halftime, 14-10 but the Wolves scored 2 touchdowns and a field goal in the 3rd quarter while holding the Warriors to 1 TD giving them a 27-20 lead going into the final quarter. East Central came back in  the 4th quarter scoring 2 touchdowns while holding the Wolves to 1 touchdown ending the contest in a 34-34 tie. The Warriors failed to score in overtime while the Wolves added the game winning touchdown.

Next Thursday night, the Warriors return to Bailey Stadium in Decatur to play their final regular season game hosting the Wildcats of Pearl River Community College from Poplarville. Kickoff is set for 6:30am with the Boswell Media Pregame show on the air at 6:00pm.

