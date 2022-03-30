EC Warriors Split Baseball Doubleheader with Jones Bobcats

The East Central Community College Warriors played a baseball doubleheader at the Clark/Gay Baseball Complex in Decatur today hosting the Jones College Bobcats. The Warriors won the first game by the final score of 4-2 but dropped the second game to the Bobcats 14-5. With today’s results the Warriors are now 19-9 overall on the season while their conference record is now 6-6.

Our next broadcast of EC Warriors baseball on Cruisin 98 is scheduled for this Saturday beginning at 2:00pm as the Warriors will host a doubleheader with Mississippi Delta Community College in Decatur.

Original Author: Staff Report