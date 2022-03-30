HomeLeakeEC Warriors Split Baseball Doubleheader with Jones Bobcats

EC Warriors Split Baseball Doubleheader with Jones Bobcats

by

The East Central Community College Warriors played a baseball doubleheader at the Clark/Gay Baseball Complex in Decatur today hosting the Jones College Bobcats. The Warriors won the first game by the final score of 4-2 but dropped the second game to the Bobcats 14-5. With today’s results the Warriors are now 19-9 overall on the season while their conference record is now 6-6.

Our next broadcast of EC Warriors baseball on Cruisin 98 is scheduled for this Saturday beginning at 2:00pm as the Warriors will host a doubleheader with Mississippi Delta Community College in Decatur.

Original Author: Staff Report

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Phillip Palmertree takes over as East Central’s “Voice of the Warriors”

A Few More Slots Available For McMillan Ball

The Answer is YES – McMillan Park Is Open and Ball Is Coming Back!

Funeral Arrangements for Carthage Fire Chief Robin Jones

EC Lady Warriors Sweep games with Marion Military Lady Tigers

East Central Baseball Salvages Split with East Mississippi. Saturday Live on Crusin98