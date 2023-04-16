EC Warriors Split Doubleheader with Itawamba Indians

The East Central Community College Warriors played a rare Sunday baseball doubleheader in Decatur today hosting the Indians of Itawamba Community College. The Warriors had a 3-1 lead going into the top of the 9th inning in game one but the Indians would score 6 runs in the inning then hold the Warriors scoreless in the bottom of the 9th to win the game 7-3. In game two the teams were tied at 8-8 at the end of the scheduled 7 inning game which sent the game into extra innings. The 8th and 9th innings were scoreless but in the 10th inning the Indians scored 1 run which put the pressure on the Warriors. The Warriors answered scoring 3 runs to win game two by the final score of 11-9. The Warriors improve their conference record to 17-3 and 27-14 overall.

Our next scheduled broadcast of EC Warriors baseball on Cruisin 98 will be this Tuesday at 3:00pm when the Warriors host the Wildcats of Pearl River Community College in Decatur.