EC Warriors Split Doubleheader with Pearl River Wildcats

The East Central Community College Warriors played doubleheader baseball at the Clark/Gay Baseball Complex in Decatur today facing the defending National Champions and current ranked #3 team in the nation, the Wildcats of Pearl River Community College. The Warriors took game 1 by the final score of 8-7 but the Wildcats, aided by a 4 run grand slam in the top of the first inning took the win in game two 10-2. The Warriors conference record is now 18-4 which keeps them in first place with 6 games remaining in the regular season.

Our next broadcast of EC Sports on Cruisin 98 is scheduled for this Saturday beginning at 12 noon when the EC Lady Warriors softball team play a doubleheader at the Softball Complex in Decatur hosting the Lady Bulldogs of Holmes Community College.