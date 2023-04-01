HomeLeakeEC Warriors Sweep Northeast Tigers in Doubleheader

EC Warriors Sweep Northeast Tigers in Doubleheader

by
The East Central Community College Warriors baseball team improved their conference record to 11-1 today after sweeping a doubleheader at the Clark/Gay Baseball Complex in Decatur hosting the Tigers of Northeast Community College. The Warriors won game one 19-10 in 9 innings and game two 11-8 in 7 innings and are now tied for first place in the conference with Jones College. The Warriors are 21-12 overall this season and now 11-1 in the conference. Our next scheduled broadcast of EC Sports on Cruisin 98 will be this Tuesday, April 4 at 3:00pm when the Warriors baseball team will host Mississippi Gulf Coast in a doubleheader in Decatur.

