EC Warriors Win Defeat Southwest Bears 48-15

The East Central Community College Warriors traveled to Summit to play the Bears of Southwest Community College in a South Division game. Both teams entered the game 1-3 overall this season and looking for their first division win. The Warriors scored 3 touchdowns in the opening quarter while giving up only one scoring drive to the Bears. The Warriors added another touchdown before the halftime break while keeping the Bears off the scoreboard giving the Warriors a 28-7 lead in the game. In the second half, the Warriors dominated scoring a field goal in the third quarter and 2 touchdowns and a field goal in the final quarter winning the contest 48-15.

Next week, the Warriors return to Decatur to host the nationally ranked Tigers of Northeast Community College from Boonville during homecoming week for East Central Community College. Kickoff is set for 6:30pm with the Boswell Media pregame show on the air at 6:00pm.