EC Warriors Win Homecoming Playing Northeast Tigers 28-21

The East Central Community College Warriors Homecoming game was tonight at Bailey Stadium in Decatur and their opponent was the number 9 ranked team in the country, the undefeated Tigers of Northeast Community College from Boonville. After a scoreless opening quarter for both teams the Warriors put the first points on the scoreboard to take a 7 point lead at halftime. The Warriors scored another touchdown early in the 3rd quarter to go ahead by 14 points but the Tigers would score a touchdown with 30 seconds remaining in the quarter and then score two touchdowns in the 4th quarter to take the lead for the first time in the game 21-14 but the Warriors refused to give up scoring a touchdown to tie the game at 21-21. The Warriors had a chance to end the contest in regulation but missed a 41 yard field goal with 2 seconds on the clock. The Warriors scored a touchdown in overtime and stopped the Tigers from scoring giving them the 28-21 victory over Northeast.

Next week the Warriors will host the Bulldogs of Gulf Coast Community College. Kickoff scheduled at 6:30pm with the Boswell Media pregame show on the air at 6:00pm.