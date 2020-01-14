ECCC Hosting MLK High School Basketball Classic Jan. 18 and 20

The East Central Community College basketball programs are hosting the annual MLK High School Basketball Classic Saturday, Jan., 18, and Monday, Jan. 20, to commemorate the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday.

All MLK Classic games will be held in Brackeen-Wood Gym on the Decatur campus. Admission is $10 per person.

The schedule for the games on Saturday, Jan. 18, includes Quitman vs. Laurel at 11 a.m. in a girls matchup, followed by four boys games featuring Quitman vs. Laurel at 12:30 p.m., Mendenhall vs. Delhi, La., at 2 p.m., Yazoo County vs. Coahoma at 3:30 p.m., and Taylorsville vs. Presbyterian at 5 p.m.

The schedule for Monday, Jan. 20, features all girls matchups, including Choctaw Central vs. Harrison Central at 2:30 p.m., Neshoba Central vs. Starkville at 4 p.m., and Meridian vs .Holmes County at 5:30 p.m.

For more information, contact ECCC Head Women’s Basketball Coach LaTaryl Williams at [email protected] or ECCC Interim Head Men’s Basketball Coach Rahim Lockhart at [email protected]