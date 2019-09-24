ECCC Offering 4-Week Online Term Starting in October

East Central Community College in Decatur is offering a new Four-Week Online Term starting in October where students can complete one or two classes in just 30 days.

The term begins on Monday, Oct. 21, and the last day to register for classes is Tuesday, Oct. 22.

Classes being offered include College Study Skills LLS 1423 and Introduction to Sociology SOC 2113.

East Central is also offering an eight-week Fall Intensive Term II Online, also beginning Oct. 21, with a deadline to register of Oct. 22. See all the courses available on the myEC link at www.eccc.edu.

To apply for admission or to register, visit www.eccc.edu/admissions.

For more information, contact ECCC Student Services at 877-GO-2-ECCC or [email protected].