grand larceny, DUI and other arrests in Neshoba County

Lasharyn Symone Monae Davis, 22, 1069 Greensboro Road, Philadelphia, simple assault, trespassing

Ralph L McDonald, 37, 570 East Main Street, Philadelphia, disturbance of family

Billy J Clemons, 53, 10181 Road 612, Philadelphia, no insurance, suspended drivers license, failure to yield to blue light, license tag, switched

Clasten Karshae Brown, 26, 11420 Road 717, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) other substance

Jeffrey Adams, 22, 209 Sherwood Ave, Philadelphia, shoplifting, trespassing

Ladonna Hemphill, 46, 1668 Kitchener Road, Conehatta, shoplifting

Muhammed Shahid, 52, 555 Holland Ave, Philadelphia, grand larceny

Tinisky Leauntay Burrage, 26, 105 St. Francis Dr., Philadelphia, shoplifting

Stacey Marie Brantley, 39, 10120 Road 743, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 2nd offense, shoplifting

Drncilla McKee, 27, 4102 Old Salem Road, Philadelphia, possession of paraphernalia

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. The arrests are booking records only and do not reflect charges filed in a court of law. (Neshoba County Jail images)