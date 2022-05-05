Kindergarten Teacher Jill Linkins of K.L.E. GOT-R-DUNN!

B-MO in the MO’rning – As “Teacher Appreciation Week” continues, we gave away the first pair of tickets in our “GOT-R-DUNN” promotion. The promotion salutes the efforts of Central Mississippi Teachers and staff who work so hard to ensure not only the education of our children, but contribute to their character and confidence. Our nominee Jill Linkins is someone like that, as she teaches a wonderful group of students at Kosciusko Lower Elementary.

B-MO and “Brother Breck” paid her class a visit, where Breck has quite a following as he read to them during Dr Seuss Week and they were very happy to see him again. B-MO interviewed some of the students and then spoke to Jill about her passion for children, teaching and what it meant to her to be nominated.

Special thanks to Rosemary Mitchell who said the following about her favorite Kindergarten teacher, “I’m Rosemary Mitchell, I wanna nominate Jill Linkins from kosciusko lower elementary. She is our kids kindergarten teacher and she is completely amazing and loving to him. She knows how to handle our wild children well and deserves so much! He scored 872 on his star test with the highest score to make being 900. She always manages to go above and beyond and makes kids feel at home with her.”

Congratulations again to Jill and make sure you nominate your favorite teacher by texting 601-389-1967 and telling us who the teacher is, where they teach and why you think they should be recognized and if we select them, they’ll be on their way to see Brooks & Dunn next Thursday May 12th at the Brandon Amphitheatre.